Vehicle rollover on Division Street. Photo by Bryan Bobb

UPDATE A SUV carrying three occupants, travelling south downhill by Putnam Museum, rolled over around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Occupants, a couple and a young boy, are safe and were not transported to the hospital.

An official confirmed that the SUV crossed lane to the opposite side while over-correcting and hit a tree.

EARLIER Emergency crew was seen responding to a vehicle rollover around 1 p.m. on Division St., 12th S near Putnam Museum.

