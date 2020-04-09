Vehicle rollover on Division Street

UPDATE A SUV carrying three occupants, travelling south downhill by Putnam Museum, rolled over around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Occupants, a couple and a young boy, are safe and were not transported to the hospital.

An official confirmed that the SUV crossed lane to the opposite side while over-correcting and hit a tree.

EARLIER Emergency crew was seen responding to a vehicle rollover around 1 p.m. on Division St., 12th S near Putnam Museum.

