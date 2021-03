A vehicle ended up on its side after striking a tree on Arlington and East Central Park Avenue in Davenport on March 22, 2021 (photo: OurQuadCities.com).

A vehicle ended up on its side after striking a tree on Arlington Avenue just north of East Central Park Avenue in Davenport shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday.

There is no information about injuries at this time.

