Vehicle rolls over in multiple vehicle accident on River Drive in Davenport

One vehicle ended up on its roof after a multiple vehicle accident on River Drive near 3rd Street on Davenport just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.
There were at least three vehicles involved in the accident.
Lanes on River Drive are restricted with police directing traffic as emergency personnel deal with the accident. Traffic is backed up in the area, so it is recommended to avoid the area until the accident is cleaned up.
There is currently no information about injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.