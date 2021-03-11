Vehicle rolls over in multiple vehicle accident on River Drive in Davenport

One vehicle rolled over in a multiple vehicle accident on River Drive near 3rd Street in Davenport on March 11, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

One vehicle ended up on its roof after a multiple vehicle accident on River Drive near 3rd Street on Davenport just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

There were at least three vehicles involved in the accident.

Lanes on River Drive are restricted with police directing traffic as emergency personnel deal with the accident. Traffic is backed up in the area, so it is recommended to avoid the area until the accident is cleaned up.

There is currently no information about injuries.

