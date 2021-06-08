Vehicle rolls over in Rock Island

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emergency personnel responded to a roll over accident along 5th Avenue near Augustana College around 2 p.m. on June 8, 2021 (photo: Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency personnel responded to a rollover accident on 5th Avenue near Augustana College in Rock Island around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle landed on its top on the side of the road.

Traffic was slow in the area as 5th Avenue was done to one lane.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story