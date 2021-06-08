Vehicle rolls over in Rock Island

Emergency personnel responded to a rollover accident on 5th Avenue near Augustana College in Rock Island around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
At least one person was taken to the hospital after the vehicle landed on its top on the side of the road.
Traffic was slow in the area as 5th Avenue was done to one lane.
