Vehicle shortage isn’t stopping buyers from pursuing a new set of wheels

A shortage in new and used cars is affecting prices during a busy time for car buying.

The general manager of Zimmerman Honda in Moline says, that’s because of a micro-chip shortage.

As a result, prices are up 10-percent this year nationwide.

At the same time, he says trade-in values are up 20-percent, which helps people purchasing their next vehicle.

We spoke to car shoppers about what they’re looking for.

