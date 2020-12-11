Vehicle strikes daycare with kids inside

A vehicle struck a daycare center with kids inside Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Small Hands Big Hearts Early Learning Center near the intersection of 31st Avenue and 11th Street in Rock Island.

There were 19 children inside at the time.

The driver that struck the building suffered an apparent medical problem that caused them to hit the office area.

No one was in the office at the time and all of the kids were in a separate area of the building.

Everyone is OK and restoration officials are assessing the damage to the building now.