UPDATE: The initial investigation of the person hit by a car at the Mississippi Valley Fair last week indicates that it was accidental, the Davenport Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Stockton, Iowa, was lying on the ground in front of parked vehicles at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

When a driver returned to his 2021 Chevy Suburban, he drove forward over the 19-year-old, not knowing he was on the ground in front of the vehicle. Police say the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and called 911.

According to police, there is no evidence of criminal violation by the driver at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport.

A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.

The board member said two ambulances were pulled out of the mud because the vehicles became stuck on their way to a patient, who eventually was transported from the scene.

The incident apparently happened in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds in a grassy area used for parking. Officers examined an SUV that was surrounded by crime-scene tape.

Officers examine a vehicle at the scene after someone was struck late Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.