Vehicle strikes tree in Davenport, killing driver

An adult male was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Davenport.

Crews from Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Street at approximately 4:59 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and struck a tree.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on Harrison Street and appeared to lose control.

Police say the vehicle drove off the roadway to the west, where it struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries, a news release says.

It is believed that a combination of adverse roadway conditions and speed contributed to the crash.

An investigation is underway by the Davenport Police Department, and no further information is available at this time.

