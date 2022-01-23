Vehicle strikes tree in Davenport, killing driver

An adult male was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Davenport.
Crews from Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3200 block of Harrison Street at approximately 4:59 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly went off the roadway and struck a tree.
A preliminary investigation indicated a Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound on Harrison Street and appeared to lose control.
Police say the vehicle drove off the roadway to the west, where it struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries, a news release says.
It is believed that a combination of adverse roadway conditions and speed contributed to the crash.
An investigation is underway by the Davenport Police Department, and no further information is available at this time.