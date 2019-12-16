Vehicle strikes wall in Bettendorf after driver experiences medical event

Scott Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls around 2:37 p.m. Sunday in reference to a motor vehicle collision on Forest Grove Drive near the intersection of Eagle Ridge Road.

It was determined that a 31-year-old female resident of Bettendorf was operating a 2015 Kia Rio and traveling east on Forest Grove Drive as the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver experienced a medical event and was unable to maintain control of her vehicle, causing it to cross into the westbound lanes, drive off the roadway and come to a stop after striking a retaining wall.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The driver was transferred by Medic ambulance to Genesis East and subsequently transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

An investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department is currently underway.

