Vehicle struck by multiple gunshots in Davenport

In a shooting incident early Friday morning, Davenport Police responded to a report of a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle with the doors open, back window shattered and flat tires in a parking lot.

The incident happened in the area of Third and River Drive and at 1:07 a.m. the authorities received the call. On arrival, officers determined the vehicle was struck by multiple gunshots.

No injuries were reported.

Several spent shell castings were found lying in the middle of East River Drive from East Third Street to East Fourth Street.

River Drive was also shut down to collect evidence.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.