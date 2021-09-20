Vehicle with child inside strikes railroad crossing signal, catches fire

An investigation is underway regarding a single-vehicle crash involving a juvenile passenger that happened early Saturday morning in Jo Daviess County.

At approximately 3:54 a.m., the Jo Daviess County dispatch center received a report of a traffic accident in the area of the railroad crossing near North Stagecoach Trail and North Street in Nora, Ill.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the driver of a white 2018 Chevrolet SUV was heading eastbound on North Stagecoach Trail when she attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The driver left the pavement to the left and struck the railroad crossing signal, knocking it over.

The vehicle then came to rest just south of the railroad tracks and caught on fire.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle sustained “severe damage.”

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 36-year-old Jessica L. Voss, of Freeport, Ill.

A 14-year-old male was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Both individuals denied injury and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Voss was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life or health of a child, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper traffic lane usage.