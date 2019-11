Crews responding to the fire at the used car dealership. Photo by Joshua Vinson

Authorities put out a car fire that broke out around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Rockingham Road.

According to the Davenport Fire District Chief Neil Gainey, crews found a couple of vehicles on fire at a used car dealership when they arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported and cause of the fire remains under investigation.