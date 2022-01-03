Vehicles, garage badly damaged in smoky fire Sunday

Icy weather created a challenge for firefighters Sunday as they battled a smoky blaze in Davenport.

Initially called in as a car fire on Nevada Avenue, it actually involved a garage.

The garage and a couple of vehicles were badly damaged.

Neighbors told firefighters the man who lives there may have been in the garage, but it turns out he was in the basement and got out safely.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.