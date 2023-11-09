No one was injured this morning after Sterling Police received a report of gunshots fired, according to an email from Deputy Chief Pat Bartel.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Fifth Street for a report of gunshots on November 9 at about 6:52 a.m. When they arrived, they found two vehicles that had been hit by bullets, but no other damage was found, and no one was injured.

At this time, the department says this appears to be an isolated incident. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are assisting Sterling Police with the investigation.

The incident is an active investigation and crime scene, and no further information is currently available.