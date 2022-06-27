Logan Veloz liked the track just the way it was.

The 18-year old point leader sped from the fifth starting position to the lead by lap six and won the 3rd Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMod Mike Mix Memorial Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway.

“I start at the back every week here and Davenport,” Veloz said in the winner’s circle. “It doesn’t matter. We run wherever we need to and get to the front.”

Erick Turner paced the first handful of laps. Veloz restarted third after a lap five caution before moving to the front past Rayce Mullen and Turner.

“The track is what it is, it’s East Moline,” Veloz added. “We moved to the top and the cautions helped give us a clean track ahead.”

Mullen, Chuck Fox, Jesse Bodin and Trey Grimm rounded out the top five.

Veloz became the third different Mike Mix Memorial winner in three events, sponsored by Joey Dorsey, Weekend Performance and Brandon Seitzel.

Jacob Waterman took his second straight IMCA Late Model 25-lap checkers. He opened a sizable lead after Joe Beal stayed close early. Beal, heat winner Matt Ryan, Dustin Schram and Mike Goben followed.

Mitch Morris jumped into a different car, but got the same result as a week ago. He beat Brandon Durbin in the 20-lap IMCA Modified finale. Travis Denning, B.J. Jackson and Brandt Cole were next. Denning tried to pass for the lead early and spun, drawing a caution and restarting at the tail. Jackson was piloting Denning’s other car.

Rob Henry took the 15-lap Street Stock feature. Joe Bonney, Jesse Owen, Peter O’Dell and A.J Franklin, in Frank Waters’ car, followed.

Mike Zemo ran down a quick Brandon Freeburg after a caution and won the 15-lap IMCA Mod Lites ender. R.J. Gonzales, Jon Padilla and Anthony Guss came next.

Dustin Forbes ripped around the high side and dominated the Sport Compacts 12 lapper in only his second night out in 2022. Cyle Hawkins, Thomas Adams, Dustin Porter and Dubuque visitor Henry Hess followed.

Jeff Walker piloted the Ronnie Weedon tribute car to the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club 12-lap finale.

Thirteen-year old Lucas Boulton topped the Kids Mods 12-lap feature.

A total of 95 cars were in the pits and the final checkered flag fell about 9:15 p.m.

The 2022 season continues this Sunday July 3 with the 3rd Greg Durbin Memorial for IMCA Modifieds. Plus, all other regular weekly classes will be in action.

For more information, log on to the East Moline Speedway Facebook page or call 563-343-8250.

Following are the UNOFFICIAL RESULTS of stock car racing Sunday evening at East Moline Speedway, East Moline, Ill., listed with finishing position, car number, driver and starting position.

Legacy Corporation IMCA SportMods

Mike Mix Memorial (20 laps) – 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[7]; 2. 77JR-Rayce Mullen[2]; 3. 76-Chuck Fox[4]; 4. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[10]; 5. 88-Trey Grimm[5]; 6. 65-David Engelkens[11]; 7. 90-Keith Wiersema[12]; 8. 89-TJ Patz[8]; 9. 74-Doug Burkhead[9]; 10. 10-Erick Turner[1]; 11. 34-Josh Marth[3]; 12. 57-Jeff Schoonover[16]; 13. 35-Pat Emerick[6]; 14. 81-Adam Parker[14]; 15. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[15]; DNS – 69R-Ryan Reed; 02W-Trevor White

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Bodin 2. Veloz 3. Engelkens 4. Fox

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Burkhead 2. Turner 3. Patz 4. Wiersema

3rd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Mullen 2. Grimm 3. Marth 4. Emerick

Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Models

Feature (25 laps) – 1. 10-Jacob Waterman[3]; 2. 77-Joe Beal[1]; 3. 07-Matt Ryan[5]; 4. 92-Dustin Schram[4]; 5. 1M-Mike Goben[2]; 6. 96-Jared Waterman[9]; 7. 1H-Mike Haines[7]; 8. 35-Ryan Claeys[8]; 9. 53-LeRoy Brenner[6]

1st Heat (10 laps) – 1. Ryan 2. Jac. Waterman 3. Schram 4. Beal

J&J Camper Sales IMCA Modifieds

Feature (20 laps) – 1. S19-Mitch Morris[5]; 2. 15D-Brandon Durbin[9]; 3. 56D-Travis Denning[7]; 4. 56B-BJ Jackson[10]; 5. C9-Brandt Cole[2]; 6. 19C-Alex VerVynck[3]; 7. J1-Jim Sandusky[6]; 8. 9G-Anthony Guss[12]; 9. 19H-Nick Hillyer[11]; 10. G1-Mike Garland[8]; 11. 99-Charlie Mohr[4]; DNS – 1A-Donovan Lodge; 2-Franky Manso

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Jackson 2. Lodge 3. Sandusky 4. Garland

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Denning 2. VerVynck 3. Cole 4. Mohr

Dynamic Power Street Stocks

Feature (15 laps) – 1. 00-Rob Henry[4]; 2. 70-Joe Bonney[6]; 3. 95-Jesse Owen[9]; 4. 37-Peter Odell[2]; 5. 27-Anthony Franklin[8]; 6. 1-Rob Nylin[7]; 7. 8H-Kyler Hickenbottom[5]; 8. 36-Ben Odell[11]; 9. 24D-Daron Oberbroeckling[10]; 10. 61S-Jeff Streitmatter[13]; 11. 3P-Shawn Pappas[12]; 12. 8-Rick Schriner[3]; DNS – 83-Jim Rutsaert

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. Henry 2. Rutsaert 3. Franklin 4. Bonney

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Owen 2. P. O’Dell 3. Nylin 4. Schriner

County Waste Systems IMCA Mod Lites

Feature (15 laps) – 1. Z-Mike Zemo Jr[8]; 2. 171-Brandon Freeburg[6]; 3. 18G-RJ Gonzales[9]; 4. 11P-Jon Padilla[7]; 5. 9G-Anthony Guss[5]; 6. 5-Michael Dominguez[12]; 7. 16P-Mike Pershing[10]; 8. 301-Michael Mann[11]; 9. 16G-Blake Gonzales[4]; 10. 131-Bryan Wonick[1]; 11. 00B-Brittani Dominguez[14]; 12. 54-Zach Holerud[2]; 13. 23-Tiffani Dominguez[15]; 14. 17M-Mike Morrow[3]; DNS – 807-John Wright

1st Heat (8 laps) – 1. R. Gonzales 2. Padilla 3. Guss 4. Holerud

2nd Heat (8 laps) – 1. Zemo 2. Freeburg 3. B. Gonzales 4. Pershing

Riverbend Pizza Place Sport Compacts

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 815-Dustin Forbes[7]; 2. 28-Cyle Hawkins[6]; 3. 47-Thomas Adams[16]; 4. 4D-Dustin Porter[3]; 5. 20-Henry Hess[9]; 6. F68-Brenda Forbes[11]; 7. 29-Roy Schmitt[13]; 8. 79-Joey Dorsey[14]; 9. 27-Michael Lundeen[1]; 10. 21M-Dustin Meiners[2]; 11. 101-Nick Proehl[8]; 12. 4R-Spencer Roggentien[10]; 13. 22DB-Dustin Begyn[4]; 14. 14-Drew Wise[5]; 15. 514-Jason Rhoads[12]; DNS – 25M-Nolan Morrow

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Begyn 2. D. Forbes 3. Wise 4. Meiners

2nd Heat (6 laps) – 1. Proehl 2. Hawkins 3. Lundeen 4. Roggentien

Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club

Feature (12 laps) – 1. 00-Jeff Walker[8]; 2. 57-Andrew Hamburg[5]; 3. TR1-Matthew Hirst[2]; 4. 55-Mark Claeys[1]; 5. 32-Shawn Welge[6]; 6. 112-Pat Tuttle[7]; 7. 50-Jeff Adams[3]; DNS – 25-Austin Honts

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Hirst 2. Honts 3. Claeys 4. Adams

Kids Mods

Feature (12 laps) – 1. X20-Lucas Boulton[2]; 2. B8-Erin Boesdorfer[3]; 3. 24-Blake Crebo[4]; 4. 266-Liam Gray[1]

1st Heat (6 laps) – 1. Boulton 2. Gray 3. Boesdorfer 4. Crebo