Vendors needed for new trunk or treat event

The 224th Brigade Engineer Battalion is in need of vendors for its first-ever trunk or treat event.

Businesses and organizations are invited to decorate a trunk or table for past and present Iowa National Guard service members and families to visit 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Davenport Readiness Center, 5300 West Kimberly Road.

Vendors are required to provide treats or toys to be given to youth participants and may provide informational materials about their programs or business to the service members and families.

Dressing up in costume is encouraged and must be appropriate for a 2 to 12-year-old audience.

Prizes will be awarded to the most creative trunk.

To become a vendor, complete the Vendor Registration Application and return it to Melissa Simatovich by Friday, Oct. 1.

The trunk or treat event will also feature games, bounce houses, food and more.