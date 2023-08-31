The Hispanic Chamber and Project NOW are holding their annual Block Party on Thursday September 21st, from 3:30-5 p.m. The block party focuses on community impact and investment as it kicks off Hispanic Heritage month. The block party takes place at 709 Fourth Avenue in Moline and will feature free books, a bouncy house, cookie decorating and more.

Organizers are still accepting applications from vendors who would like to attend and can provide information for adults and interactive games for kids. Signing up as a vendor is free and interested vendors can contact Katie Resig, Project NOW’s Special Projects Director, at KResig@projectnow.org, by calling (309) 429-3272 or click here.