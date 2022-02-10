River Music Experience in Davenport is hiring qualified candidates for multiple positions to help play a crucial role in its next phase of growth.

Finance and operations director

The venue is currently seeking a full-time finance and operations director to join its team.

A salaried, leadership position with benefits, the duties of a finance and operations director include but are not limited to:

Overseeing the financial and operational management of the organization

Documenting, managing and forecasting the finances of River Music Experience

Coordinating efficient operations and business management

Supervising a small team of event and facilities staff

Working closely with the executive director and leaders of the program and development departments to guide the organization

“Your success in this role will strengthen the impact RME has on our region and will continue the organization’s strong momentum as a leader in the arts and culture landscape,” River Music Experience’s website says.

The application deadline is Friday, Feb. 25, and the position will remain open as long as the job posting is active.

Learn more about the position and how to apply here.

Sound engineers

River Music Experience is frequently seeking sound engineers, which includes training and shadowing opportunities.

Learn more about how to get involved by contacting Executive Director Tyson Danner via email at tdanner@rivermusicexperience.org.

“The River Music Experience is an equal opportunity employer. We highly encourage applications from candidates with lived experiences that can add to a more complete understanding of our community, especially those from marginalized communities,” the venue’s website says. “We recognize that studies have shown that people of color and women are less likely to apply to jobs if they do not meet 100% of the listed requirements.”

River Music Experience encourages anyone who feels they would be successful in these roles to not hesitate to apply.

Find out about upcoming events and future job opportunities by following River Music Experience on Facebook.