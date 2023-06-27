A new outpatient mental health clinic is coming to the Quad Cities later this year.

The Vera French Community Mental Health Center (VF CMHC) is adding a second full-service, outpatient clinic to meet the growing mental health needs in the community by late 2023. The Center has purchased and renovated the first three floors of the tower at 852 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

For 74 years, Vera French has served as an independent community mental health center (CMHC) for a five county region, including the Quad Cities. “It is central to our mission to advance mental health for all and to collaborate with our community partners,” said Dr. Richard Whitaker, Jr. PhD, CEO of Vera French. “Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf will allow us to help more people improve their mental health, which in our experience is the foundation of healthy living.” The location at 1441 W. Central Park in Davenport will stay open and expand their mental health and substance use treatment services.

“The demand for the services Vera French provides has never been higher,” said Denise Beenk, MBA, LISW, SHRM-CP, Vera French Chief Operating Officer (COO). “We need more space for outpatient clinical and case management services, plus we are adding a program to treat substance use using a holistic approach.”

Vera French began looking for a new location to expand access to their evidence-based mental health services and healthy living solutions in early 2021. After consulting with the Board of Directors, it was decided that buying the 26,000 additional square feet at 852 Middle Road in Bettendorf was the best option from a programmatic and a financial perspective.

“Vera French’s expansion to Middle Road in Bettendorf is the right next step for our agency to reach more people who need our services,” said Robert Eby, Chair of the Vera French Board of Directors. “The expansion also helps ensure the sustainability and longevity of Vera French in the coming years and decades to serve our community and larger region.”

“Over the past year, we have seen an increase of 18% of persons seeking outpatient counseling services,” said Dr. Whitaker. “Our expansion to a second full-service clinic on Middle Road not only expands geographic access, but also means we are expanding our mental health workforce as well to meet the growing needs of our community.”

The expansion will add 15-20 jobs in the Quad Cities Region and 12-15 of those jobs will be for licensed providers of mental health services. Click here to learn more about working at Vera French.

Construction is in progress and Vera French anticipates seeing patients and clients at its new Middle Road location in late 2023. Additional details of Vera French’s services at the new location will be shared later this year. For more information on Vera French and their programming, click here.