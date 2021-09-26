Vera French invites public to 50th anniversary re-dedication of building

Vera French Community Mental Health Center will hold a 50th anniversary building re-dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

To keep everyone safe and in accordance with CDC guidelines, the celebration will take place outside within a large tent on the lawn just west of the center building, a news release says. Dinner is free for all who attend and parking will be available in the lots to the north and south of the center.

Since 1971, the main building of the Vera French Community Mental Health Center, 1441 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, has helped people with mental illness.







