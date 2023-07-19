The nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer is helping families across the country get ready for back to school.

Round Room, LLC has announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers will be donating 120,000 backpacks filled with school supplies at the 11th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S. ahead of the upcoming school year. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.

On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m., TCC and Wireless Zone are inviting Quad City families to stop by their nearest retailer for backpacks. To find your nearest TCC and/or Wireless Zone School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event, click here or here and choose the “Backpack Giveaway Participating Store” filter.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”

According to data from the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022. That adds up to $36.1 billion spent in the U.S. last year on school supplies alone.

Supporters of the program are asked to use #BackpackGiveaway on social media to help spread the word. To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone, and the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, click here, here or here.