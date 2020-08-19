Verizon offering unlimited call, text and data for Iowans hit hard by storm

Verizon is providing unlimited call/text/data for Iowa customers most impacted by the historic derecho that recently hit the area. The offer begins today, August 19 and runs through August 25. Full details are available here.

Consumers and small business customers in the following counties are eligible, and don’t need to do anything to take advantage of the offer: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama. Customers do not need to take action to qualify for the offer but will soon be able to check their eligibility on the Verizon website.

Verizon is also making a $10,000 donation to the Eastern Iowa Red Cross to aid in recovery efforts locally.