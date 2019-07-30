Verizon service down in QC, across Illinois

UPDATE: Verizon Wireless Customer Support said on social media that “a connectivity issue is causing a service interruption in parts of Illinois. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue quickly. We appreciate your patience at this time.”

It’s also affecting dispatch operations for local police departments and sheriff’s offices.

There is a large cellular phone outage at this time. This outage will affect Verizon, Affinity Cellular, Boom Mobile,… Posted by Rock Island County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

EARLIER UPDATE: Verizon Wireless service is down across northern Illinois, including the Quad Cities, Rockford and Chicago.

An online outage map at showed there are other areas affected as well, including Wichita and St. Louis and areas of Iowa.

Reports on Twitter and outage sites included many complaints from the Quad Cities, as well as Sterling, Maquoketa, Milan, Clinton, Rock Falls, Dixon, Manlius and Princeton.