Veteran battling stage 4 lung cancer receives birthday surprise from friends

A man in Davenport received a memorable birthday surprise from his friends over the weekend.

Tim Baldwin is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

He turns 50 years old today and is a former Rock Island and Davenport police officer.

He also spent time in Afghanistan, in the Army.

Despite the cold weather Saturday night, Baldwin’s friends decided to do a drive-by celebration while honking as they went by his house.

“It was very nice, especially with this weather. I wouldn’t expect anybody to come out,” said Baldwin. “Thank you for everybody supporting me so far. It’s been overwhelming, actually.”

Baldwin was diagnosed with cancer last July, but he says he’s doing well despite the circumstances.