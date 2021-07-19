Veteran NASCAR driver to race at Rock Island County Fair

The Rock Island County Fair starts this week and a veteran of the track will join them for the Stock Car grandstand event on Wednesday, July 21st.

Ken Schrader, whose NASCAR Cup series career spanned nearly three decades will be racing and meeting fans. Currently he races on local dirt and asphalt tracks and in the ARCA Racing Series.

Other shows include a demolition derby, truck and tractor pull and motocross racing.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The fair starts July 20th and runs through Saturday July 24th.

You can find more information on the fair and the grandstand event at rockislandfair.org.