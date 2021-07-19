Veteran NASCAR driver will race Wednesday at Rock Island County Fair

Veteran NASCAR driver Ken Schrader will race and meet fans at the stock car grandstand event on Wednesday at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds.

Schrader competes on local dirt and asphalt tracks around the country while driving part-time in the ARCA Racing Series, as well as at Eldora Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1984 until 2013.

Tickets for the grandstand are $10 for adults, $5 children 12 and younger.

