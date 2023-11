Bettendorf: November 6-10 – Bettendorf Transit is offering free fixed-route rides to all veterans. For more information, click here.

Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Clinton: Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Davenport: Hy-Vee, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 3019 Rockingham Road, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Boulevard, Koning Chapel, Veterans Appreciation Program, 1:30 p.m. Open to friends and family of Ridgecrest Village.

Eldridge Hy-Vee, 425 E. LeClaire Road, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Galesburg: Hy-Vee, 1975 National Boulevard, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 2030 E. Main Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Milan: Hy-Vee, 201 W. 10th Avenue, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Scooters Coffee, 2008 Deere Drive, free handcrafted drink, any size on Veterans Day, November 11.

Moline: Hy-Vee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Muscatine: Hy-Vee, 2400 Second Avenue, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Hy-Vee, 510 E. Sixth Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Rock Island: Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Avenue, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.

Silvis: Hy-Vee, 2001 Fifth Street, free buffet-style breakfast for veterans from 6 – 10 a.m.