Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteers to drive veterans to medical appointments

Clinton County’s Veterans Affairs Office needs volunteer drivers to take veterans to their medical appointments.

The office helps more than 30 veterans each month. Veterans are driven from Clinton to the appointments in Davenport or Iowa City.

The service is usually the only way veterans can get to their appointments without their own cars.

Donald Nissen said the program has been helpful because his wife can’t drive him to his appointments in Iowa City.

“There’s no way I could’ve driven myself,” he said. “My wife doesn’t drive. I wouldn’t be here now doing this interview – I’ll put it that way – if I didn’t have the VA to help me get out there and get taken care of and get better,” said Nissen.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer driver you can visit the Clinton County Veterans Affairs Facebook page.