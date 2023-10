The Illinois Department of Employment Security, American Job Center and IowaWORKS will present the Quad Cities Fall Success Fair from 12:30-3:30 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Conference Center Ballroom, 226 17th St., Rock Island.

Veterans are encouraged to attend. More than 50 tables of employers, resources, and educational organizations will be there.

For more information, email Mark.Gastmann@Illinois.gov