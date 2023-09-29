Almost 20,000 veterans live in Rock Island and Scott Counties, and some organizations are working to help make services more available.

UnityPoint Health and the Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center are hosting an event to provide veterans with one place to work with veterans affairs and community services. Veterans have access to them to resolve pending or new concerns. The event is open to veterans, transitioning military members, spouses and caregivers.

The event continues Saturday, September 30 at the Iowa National Guard Davenport Armed Forces Readiness Center from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here.