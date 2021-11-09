Veterans can enjoy deals and discounts galore Veterans Day

As a thank you to veterans for their service, many QCA businesses are offering specials for Veterans Day to those who have served our country in the military.

Applebee’s – Free entree from an exclusive Veterans Day menu November 11. Available for dine-in only. Additionally, all veterans and active duty military who visit on November 11 will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries November 11 for all past and present armed services members. Offer available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.

Casey’s – Free cup of coffee November 11 for all service members past and present.

Chili’s – Free meal from a select menu November 11, with proof of military service. Available for in-restaurant only. Click here for details.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel. Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin’ – Free donut of choice November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake November 11 in-store and online (VETSDAY21 promo code) with purchase.

Dollar Fresh – Free donuts and coffee November 11 for all veterans and active-duty military members. 15% off grocery total November 11 for all veterans and active-duty military members.

Famous Dave’s – Free Georgia chopped pork sandwich plus one side all day November 11. Valid for dine-in or to go; online ordering permitted (see link for code). Not valid for delivery. One meal per veteran or active military person with valid proof of service.

Fareway – 15% discount November 11 to any retired, active-duty, reserve, or guard military members. Must show military ID at checkout or identify branch of service. Exludes tobacco, lottery tickets and gift cards and is good in-store only on November 11.

Figge Art Museum – Free screening of “Stout Hearted: Documenting A Monumental Champion of Art” documentary November 11, 6:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum John Deere Auditorium.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Card for free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal to veterans and current military personnel November 11 (valid through November 30). No purchase necessary to receive or redeem card.

Golden Corral – Free “thank you” meal for military when dining in for Military Appreciation Night November 11, 5:00 p.m. until close.

Hy-Vee – Free breakfast November 11 6:00 -10:00 a.m. to all veterans and active-duty military members. Buffet-style or individually-packed (via contactless drive-through in Hy-Vee parking lots). 15% off grocery total November 11 for all veterans and active-duty military members.

Joann Fabrics – 15% everyday discount for current military personnel or veterans honorably discharged and their spouse and/or or dependent children. Available online or in store. Details here.

Little Caesars – Free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo November 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at participating locations for veterans and active military.

Olive Garden – Free meal from a special Veterans Day menu November 11 for all active-duty military and military veterans. Proof of military service required.

Pilot Flying J – Free meal for active duty and retired military members. On November 11, veterans authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app can save their offer for a $10 free meal credit. The discount is available to be redeemed at any of the company’s owned and operated U.S. locations.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from special menu November 11 for veterans, active duty military and reservists for dine-in. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Starbucks – Free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee November 11 for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Taco John’s – Veterans get a free small beef taco combo meal November 11 when they enter the code “VETERAN” under the MORE tab in the Taco John’s App

Target – Vets and military members get 10% off their Target order (online and in-store) up through November 11. Click here to learn how to register for this discount. It has a two-time use, applicable to the entire basket.

Texas Roadhouse – Free dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots November 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Wendy’s – Free breakfast combo November 11 for veterans and active military.

Click here, here and here for more nationwide freebies and deals for veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Did we miss any? Let us know!