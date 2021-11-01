Veterans can enjoy special thanks from QC businesses Veterans Day

As a thank you to veterans for their service, many QCA businesses are offering specials for Veterans Day to those who have served our country in the military.

Chili’s – Free meal from a select menu November 11, with proof of military service. Available for in-restaurant only. Click here for details.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel. Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Figge Art Museum – Free screening of “Stout Hearted: Documenting A Monumental Champion of Art” documentary November 11, 6:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum John Deere Auditorium.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Card for free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal to veterans and current military personnel November 11 (valid through November 30). No purchase necessary to receive or redeem card.

Golden Corral – Free “thank you” meal for military when dining in for Military Appreciation Night November 11, 5:00 p.m. until close.

Joann Fabrics – 15% everyday discount for current military personnel or veterans honorably discharged and their spouse and/or or dependent children. Available online or in store. Details here.

Pilot Flying J – Free meal for active duty and retired military members. On November 11, veterans authenticated with ID.me in the myRewards Plus app can save their offer for a $10 free meal credit. The discount is available to be redeemed at any of the company’s owned and operated U.S. locations.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from special menu November 11 for veterans, active duty military and reservists for dine-in. Guests need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin – Free Red’s Tavern Double burger for Red Robin Royalty members with military designation. Available for dine-in or to-go, starting November 1. Offer redeemable for two weeks for free one-time only offer any day choice November 1 through November 14. Active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program with military designation by Monday, November 1. Click here to join the Royalty program.

Starbucks – Free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee November 11 for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Taco John’s – Veterans get a free small beef taco combo meal November 11 when they enter the code “VETERAN” under the MORE tab in the Taco John’s App

Texas Roadhouse – Free dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots November 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

Click here for more nationwide freebies and deals for veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

Did we miss any? Let us know!