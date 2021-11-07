Veterans Center to hold drive-through food, turkey giveaway

On Nov. 14, the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center will hold a drive-through food and turkey giveaway to help celebrate its fifth anniversary.

The giveaway will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, 2720 W. Locust St., Suite 9B, Davenport.

To take advantage of the food giveaway, veterans must be registered with the center. To register, call 563-529-4782.

Registration will not be conducted on the day of the event.

The center’s history

The center opened Nov. 19, 2016, on 35th Street in Davenport. The first month, the center helped 35 veterans. After the center outgrew that location, the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center moved to a new, larger location on Locust Street, in March of 2018.

The center now has more than 1,900 registered veterans.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many businesses and organizations were forced to close, center held monthly drive-through food giveaways. With the help of volunteers, the center assisted as many as 580 veterans each month.