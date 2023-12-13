The Quad City Veterans Outreach Center, 2720 W. Locust St., Davenport, will buy a Davenport school that closed earlier.

Buchanan Elementary School, at 4515 N. Fairmount St., Davenport, was put up for sale after it was closed as part of a district realignment.

Buchanan Elementary School (OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport Community School District Board President Dan Gosa told Our Quad Cities News that on Monday, after completing a public hearing and bid process, the board unanimously voted to sell the building for $825,000.

In 2022, the board decided to close three elementary schools in the Davenport Community School District as part of a long-term facilities plan that included closing Monroe, Washington and Buchanan.

Administrators said Monroe and Washington are too old and expensive to maintain and enrollment at Buchanan was too low for the school to stay open.