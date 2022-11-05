The Rock Island National Cemetery will have a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery, at the main flagpole.

The keynote speaker will be Col. Landis C. Maddox, commander, Joint Munitions Command. He is the 13th commander of JMC and assumed his duties in May 2022 after previously serving as the commanding general’s executive officer at Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, a news release says.

Maddox has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy and was commissioned in the Quartermaster Corps. He has a master’s degree in human resource management from Webster University, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.

JMC produces small, medium, and large-caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense. It is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition and provides a global presence of technical support to U.S. combat units wherever they are stationed or deployed. JMC’s logistics operation is unique to DoD and its industrial base is an important asset in supporting the warfighter, the release says.

The ceremony will include a wreath placement as well as an honor salute and taps.

About Veterans Day

Veterans Day is intended to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. A Congressional Act (52 Stat. 351; 5 U. S. Code, Sec. 87a) approved May 13, 1938, made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday – a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.”

Armistice Day had primarily been a day set aside to honor Veterans of World War I. However, following World War II and the Korean War, Veterans service organizations urged Congress to amend the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.” With the approval of new legislation in 1954 (Public Law 380), Nov. 11 became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars.