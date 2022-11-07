As a way to thank and recognize members of the military for their service to our country, many local businesses are offering discounts in honor of Veterans Day. Some cities are holding special events.

DEALS

All Casey’s locations are providing free coffee on Veterans Day to active service members and veterans.

Hy-Vee is offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh Market locations. Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchase on Veterans Day when they shop at Hy-Vee in-store, through Hy-Vee Aisles Online or at Dollar Fresh Market locations using promo code HOMEFRONT15.

Goodwill of the Heartland stores are offering a 20% discount all week for all active, reserve and veteran military members and their spouses.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Lowe’s will offer all active, reserve, honorably discharged, retired military personnel and their immediate family members a 10% discount on in-store purchases once they have joined their discount program.

Staples will give all active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families a 25% discount.

Customers who come in for a haircut at any Great Clips salon on Veterans Day will receive a free haircut card to give to an active/inactive/retired military member of any branch, including the National Guard.

Participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations will offer free haircuts for veterans and service members with a military I.D., and Sport Clips will donate $2 per haircare service toward this year’s Help A Hero Scholarships for veterans.

Veterans, active military, and military spouses receive 25% off in-store at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Big Lots! has a year-round 10% discount for active military personnel and veterans who are members of the company’s Big Rewards program.

Fareway is giving 15% off for veterans, active-duty military, and reserve and guard members on Veterans Day.

Dollar General is giving 20% off total purchase in-store or online for veterans and active military and their family members.

Walgreens is giving veterans, military, and their families a 20% off eligible regular price items with myWalgreens in store only.

Golden Corral Military Appreciation Night – Active and former military members will get a free “thank you” meal on Military Appreciation Night from 5pm – close.

Applebee’s is offering veterans and military members a free meal from a select menu at participating locations. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Chili’s is offering all veterans and active-duty military personnel a complimentary meal from a select menu.

Cracker Barrel is offering veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Denny’s is offering free Build Your Own Grand Slams from 5 a.m. to noon for all active, inactive and retired military personnel. Please call ahead.

Dunkin’ is offering free donuts to veterans and active-duty military at participating restaurants nationwide.

Famous Dave’s is offering a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side for veterans and current military members. Bring proof of service. Participating locations only. Valid for Dine-In, To Go and Online Ordering.

Hooter’s is offering free meals for all military members from their special Veterans Day menu with a beverage purchase.

Little Caesars is offering a free 4-piece Detroit-style deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product for veterans and active military members, with proof of military service, at participating stores. Call to verify participation.

Mission BBQ is offering a free sandwich and cake for veterans at participating locations while supplies last.

Olive Garden is offering a free entrée from a special menu. Entrées are served with unlimited soup or house salad and garlic breadsticks for veterans and active-duty military; proof of service required.

Pilot/Flying J is offering one free breakfast combo, valid at participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

Red Lobster is offering veterans, active duty and reservists a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw.

Red Robin is offering veterans and active-duty military a free Red’s Tavern Double with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Starbucks is offering veterans, active duty service members and spouses a free tall (12oz) hot or iced coffee.

Taco John’s is offering veterans a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal. No purchase is necessary, and no substitutions are permitted.

Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers from 11 am – 2 pm. Vouchers can be redeemed for a dine in or carry out meal from a select menu.

Village Inn is offering a free V.I.B. breakfast for veterans and active-duty military. Supreme V.I.B. items are not included with the offer.

Wendy’s is offering a free small breakfast combo at participating locations. Offer valid in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. Not valid for mobile orders or at kiosks.

Iowa

Bettendorf

Bettendorf Transit will offer free fixed-route transit rides to all Veterans the week of November 7-12, 2022.

Davenport

Putnam Museum and Science Center, Free admission for any current or retired member of the U.S. armed services on Veterans Day.

EVENTS

Bettendorf

There will be a Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd Street. Refreshments including coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

Walcott

There will be a statue dedication at Veterans Memorial Park, 510 N. Main Street at 4 p.m.

Patriot Guard Riders events

Veterans Day Parade, Davenport, 10 a.m.

RALLY POINT: Scott County Bicentennial Bldg., 600 W. Fourth Street, Davenport

RALLY TIME: 9:15 a.m.,PRB9:30.Stage in the entrance to the Courthouse parking lot, east side of Western Avenue

Overlook Village Senior Living Center, Moline, 11:15 a.m.

RALLY POINT: Overlook Village Senior Living, 941 Sixth Street, Moline

RALLY TIME: 11:15 a.m. We will greet veterans at the facility and share lunch with them.

Rock IslandNational Cemetery Veterans Day Ceremony, Rock Island, 1 p.m.

RALLY POINT: Vibrant at the Mark, 1201 River Drive., Moline

RALLY TIME: 12:35 p.m. KSU immediately to head to RI National Cemetery to establish flag lines for the Ceremony.

Bettendorf Veterans Day Ceremony, Bettendorf, 2 p.m.

RALLY POINT: Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf

RALLY TIME: 1:45 p.m.Immediately establish flag lines.

QC STORM Military Appreciation Night, 6:30 p.m.

RALLY POINT: Vibrant at the Mark, 1201 River Dr., Moline

RALLY TIME: 5:45 p.m., PRB 6 p.m. Inform the parking attendants you are with Patriot Guard, and they will direct you to our parking area near the back door. Immediately move to selected locations throughout the arena for the pregame ceremonies. After the pregame ceremonies, return to the back door area and pick up tickets. There are currently 20 tickets available, more if needed. Return to seats for the remainder of the game.