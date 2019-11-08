Veterans Day events & offers in the QC

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Mario Tronti, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division of the U.S. National Guard, performs ‘Taps’ as an American flag is raised on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 10, 2017 in New York City. The United States will mark Veterans Day this Saturday, November […]

Multiple events are being hosted in the Quad Cities to honor the veterans coming Veterans Day.

Rock Island Arsenal

The active U.S. Army facility will recognize veterans from America’s wars at 1 p.m. Mon., Nov. 11, in the Rock Island Arsenal Heritage Hall.

This year’s keynote speaker is Maj. Gen. Steven Shapiro, commander of U.S. Army Sustainment Command.

American Legion

A public art project will be unveiled at the American Legion Post 227 at 1 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The programs also includes- a welcome from Mayor Reggie Freeman, presentations from Quilts of Valor, keynote speaker Chaplain Lt. Col. Kelly L. O’Lear, and performances by the Blackhawk College Chamber Singers. The public art project will be unveiled at the conclusion of the program which will last about an hour.

This event is free and open to the public.

Free transit rides for military

As a tribute, Quad Cities transit system will offer free rides to the veterans and active members from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16.

Free lunch at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is offering free lunch to veterans and active members of the U.S. military across the country on Mon., Nov. 11.

Free breakfast at Hy-Vee

Contact your local Hy-Vee store for breakfast hours and event details.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Hero Street Memorial Park

First Army Soldiers will honor past and present veterans at six local events in observance of Veterans Day.

Lt. Gen. Thomas S. James, Jr., First Army Commanding General, will speak during the Hero Street Memorial Park Veterans Day Ceremony at 145 Hero Street, Silvis, Illinois, on Mon., Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Chris Lawson speaks at Monmouth College

An alumnus of the Monmouth College Brig. Gen. Chris Lawson ’88 of Chatham, Ill will speak at the Veterans Day ceremony on campus at 4 p.m., Nov. 11 in the Veterans Memorial Great Room on the main floor of the Center for Science and Business.

It is free and open to the public.