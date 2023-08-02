Millions of U.S. veterans will now be eligible for care benefits under a new law.

Under the PACT Act, veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals can receive backdated benefits as long as they start their applications by August 9, 2023.

“I am urging Illinois veterans who may be eligible under the PACT Act to begin applying by August 9th to ensure they will receive the full benefits and care they have earned,” said Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17). “Those who placed themselves in harm’s way to protect our nation represent the best of what our we have to offer and deserve the most support we can provide.”

Congress passed the PACT Act last year and makes almost 3.5 million veterans across the country eligible for the care and benefits they earned. The law ensures that veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, Gulf War toxins and radiation are eligible for benefits. PACT Act-related claims that are submitted by August 9 will be backdated to August 10, 2022. Eligible veterans are encouraged to submit their intent to file as soon as possible. There is no deadline to apply for regular benefits, but this deadline is an opportunity for veterans who served to receive additional support. Click here to file a PACT Act claim.

Veterans and their families can find more information on PACT Act benefits by clicking here or calling 1-(800)-MyVA411. Sorensen’s office can help with VA-related issues and can be contacted at (309) 786-3406.