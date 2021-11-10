Veterans, families, invited to post-parade lunch at American Legion

American Legion Post 26 in Davenport will participate in the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Davenport on Thursday morning.

After the parade and keynote speech from the commander of the First United States Army, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., members of the parade crew and other Legion members will gather at the Post at 702 W. 35th St., Davenport, for fellowship and a lunch of chili and hot dogs.

All veterans and their families are welcome to the luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Post in Davenport.

Local Boy Scout members also will have lunch after they march in the parade with Quad-City veterans.

Parade step-off will be 10 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Western Avenue, followed by a ceremony in front of the Scott County Courthouse, 400 W. 4th St., Davenport.