Veterans, first responders and their families are being celebrated at a free concert at the Rust Belt this month.

Country music artists Austin Wahlert and Liza Jo will perform at a free concert at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline on Thursday, October 12, presented by Respect Abilities. The public is invited to attend this celebration of local veterans and first responders that highlights the importance of supporting those who serve and protect the public.

Austin Wahlert found his musical passion while pursuing a career as a bull rider. He refined his talent playing in local bars and honky-tonks while he attended Odessa College in Odessa, Texas on a bull riding scholarship.

(The Rust Belt)

Wahlert started writing songs at 16, inspired by the loss of his grandfather, who entertained troops during the Korean War at USO concerts, getting married and becoming a father. A Nashville resident these days, his self-titled debut album offers a range of songs for any mood.

Liza Jo has also released a self-titled debut album, in May of this year. Her musical journey began in 2020 when she impressed crowds at a church service during a pig show, highlighting her natural talent and stage presence despite her blindness. Her big break came at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards, where radio host Shawn Patrick complimented her charisma and her indomitable spirit and resilience. Her music video for “Now I See” is currently streaming.

(The Rust Belt)

For more information on the concert, click here. For more information on Respect Abilities, click here.