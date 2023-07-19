A veterans’ group is marking the anniversary of the start of the Korean War at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Korean War Veterans Association Quad Cities Chapter 168 is holding a ceremony to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. The ceremony takes place on Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Walkway at the Rock Island National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal. Ceremonies in previous years have included a wreath laying, rifle salute and playing Taps. The public is invited to attend. Visitor passes are not necessary, but a photo ID is required to enter the Rock Island Arsenal.

Col. Daniel D. Mitchell, garrison commander at the U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal will be the keynote speaker. Mitchell took command of the garrison on July 14, 2022. He graduated from the United States Military Academy West Point and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in defense analysis and strategic studies. The garrison provides facilities and base operations support and services to all Rock Island Arsenal tenants, including law enforcement, crime prevention, security management, fire, safety, information management, facilities engineering, housing, infrastructure maintenance and transportation. The installation houses over 50 tenant organizations that provide critical products and services to the armed services and employs more than 5,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel.

The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when the North Korean Army invaded South Korea. A resolution was signed on July 27, 1953, a day now officially recognized as Armistice Day. The signing marked the end of the longest negotiated armistice in history. Over two years and 17 days, negotiators held 158 meetings. Last year’s presidential proclamation said, “More than 36,000 of those American service members were killed in action, along with more than 7,000 Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers that fought with the United States Armed Forces — sacrificing everything to defend freedom and democracy on the Peninsula. Thousands were held in brutal captivity. Thousands remain unaccounted for to this day. Many more service members returned home with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. — Today and every day, we continue to remember our Nation’s Korean War Veterans and honor all that they made possible through service to our Nation and our highest ideals.”