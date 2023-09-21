New incentives for veterans who move to Bettendorf are available through the Home Base Iowa program, effective immediately.

The city of Bettendorf now offers a $250 reimbursement for city services and up to a $900 reimbursement for a home warranty to qualifying veteran homebuyers. In addition, new Bettendorf veteran homebuyers could be eligible for closing cost assistance, interview expenses reimbursement and a tax credit from Scott County that has been available since 2021.

“About 5 years ago, Bettendorf City Council passed a resolution of support for the Home Base Iowa initiative and this past month, City Staff was happy to work with City Council to formulate these incentives for veterans who are new to Bettendorf,” Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf’s assistant city administrator/economic development director, said in a Thursday news release. “We are excited to support the continued efforts of our veterans and welcome them to Bettendorf.”

Following outlines the incentives that veterans could qualify for through the Home Base Iowa program administered by the Quad Cities Chamber, veterans moving to Bettendorf may be eligible for:

$250 reimbursement for city services: The city of Bettendorf provides a $250 reimbursement credit to qualifying veteran homebuyers when they sign up for city services (such as garbage and recycling collection).

Veterans moving to Davenport may be eligible for:

Up to $3,000 closing costs reimbursement: The city of Davenport provides $1,500 closing cost reimbursement to qualifying veterans living outside of Davenport who purchase a home in Davenport. Plus, Scott County provides $1,500 closing cost reimbursement to qualifying veterans living outside of the county who purchase a home in Scott County.

To learn more about Home Base Iowa, visit HomeBaseIowa.gov.

Veterans moving to rural Scott County or a city other than Davenport or Bettendorf may be eligible for:

$1,500 closing costs reimbursement: Scott County provides this incentive to qualifying veterans living outside of the county who purchase a home in Scott County.

The application to apply for incentives is available on the Quad Cities Chamber’s website.

For more information on Home Base Iowa, visit HomeBaseIowa.gov.