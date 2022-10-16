The Quad Cities Veteran Network, in partnership with IowaWORKS, will celebrate its fourth anniversary of connecting veterans to local jobs.

The celebration will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. The celebration includes food and cake for all veterans.

The networking group meets the third Thursday of each month to bring together veterans looking for work and top employers in the Quad Cities who seek employees.

“We understand the power networking has in finding support and viable employment,” said Bryan Miller, co-founder of the Quad-Cities Veterans’ Network. “After transition, you still have a mission. You can join the Quad Cities Veteran community and help support Veterans to network their way to meaningful employment opportunities.”

“Many transitioning service members do not realize what benefits are available to them upon getting out of the military,” said Shane Sawyer, veteran career planner at IowaWORKS. “This networking resource can help connect them to those resources.

For more information, contact Miller at qcvetnet@gmail.com or Sawyer at 563-445-3200 ext. 43307 or email shane.sawyer@iwd.iowa.gov