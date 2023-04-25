Augustana College’s Office of Student Life is hosting their Vibrant Augie Fest this Saturday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the college’s Hanson Hall of Science, rooms 127 and 128, 738 35th Street in Rock Island. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

Vibrant Augie is led by Stephanie Nhi Le, a junior computer science major from Vietnam, and Sofia Briggs, a senior applied mathematics major from Colorado Springs, Colo. The fest is the first immersive interactive experience at Augustana College and will incorporate technology to display artwork and allow attendees to interact with and immerse themselves in a unique experience using all their senses. Its features include an interactive wall, virtual reality, augmented reality, motion diffusion, auto-drawing, Lego Robotics and more.

The fest’s presenters include the Google Developer Student Clubs-Augustana College, Augustana Physics and Engineering Society, the Math and Computer Science Department, the Multicultural Programming Board, the Student Life Programming Board and other organizations.