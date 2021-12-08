Vibrant Credit Union in Bettendorf creates spectacular holiday light display

The Vibrant Credit Union in Bettendorf is all decked out for the holidays.

Just a few weeks ago, Vibrant Credit Union reopened its Bettendorf branch lobby (at 3230 Ridge Pointe Drive, near Pleasant Valley High) — and the Quad Cities-based financial institution is ready to celebrate.

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, the branch invites the public to experience “Vibrant Nights,” a spectacular holiday light display covering the entire 7,500-square-foot building.

“Vibrant Nights” will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through the end of the year. The display includes more than 5,000 individual lights that will twinkle, flash, and chase across the building in time with a soundtrack of holiday favorites.

Vibrant CEO Matt McCombs hopes that everyone in the area will drive by to enjoy the show.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for our staff, our members, and our community,” he said in a Wednesday release. “And we think it’s important to celebrate how hard we’ve all worked to get to this point and to start getting excited about what comes next.”

For Vibrant, that includes moving into a new and expanded corporate headquarters in Moline in spring 2022, at 6600 44th Ave. Its Q-C area locations include Moline, Milan, Davenport, Geneseo and Clinton.

“The pandemic has actually been a period of rapid growth, creativity, and transformation for us,” said McCombs. “Creating great experiences for our members has always been our priority, and COVID challenged us to find new ways to do that.”

Vibrant worked with American Window Cleaning to plan and coordinate the installation. The final design took American Window Cleaning installers more than three days to complete and covers the entire 7,500-square-foot structure. “We asked them to give us the full Griswold, but honestly I think there’s room for a lot more lights next year,” McCombs said.

You can enjoy “Vibrant Nights” by visiting the Vibrant Credit Union branch at 3230 Ridge Pointe Drive in Bettendorf. Visitors should access Ridge Pointe Drive, which runs between Vibrant and Atomic Coffee, from Middle Road.

Vibrant Credit Union serves more than 50,000 members and holds more than $1 billion in assets through its branches in Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana. More information is available at vibrantcreditunion.org.