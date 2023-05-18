Vibrant Credit Union in Bettendorf is getting a makeover.

Starting June 2, the credit union located at 3230 Ridge Pointe will close to undergo renovations to convert the building from a credit union branch to Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, like the retail model at its Moline headquarters that offers banking services alongside coffee and energy drinks and a food menu.

“Those regular in-person interactions we all once had with our banks have become few and far between. To keep those relationships strong, Vibrant has reimagined what a branch can be and is flipping the script in the communities we serve,” said Matt McCombs, President and CEO of Vibrant. “Most of the time, we’ll just be your favorite place to grab coffee and a quick meal, catch up on work, or hang out with friends. But when you need help with your financial goals, we’re here for you.”

In-house dining and drive-thru offerings include:

• A variety of beverages, including espressos, energy drinks, hot and iced teas, chai and smoothies;

• All-day breakfast options and lunch items including sandwiches, soups and salads;

• House-roasted, locally produced coffee beans to enjoy at home;

• One-of-a-kind apparel and gifts from local artisans and suppliers.

The Bettendorf Coffeehouse will be open to the public, like the Moline location. Vibrant members receive a 20% discount on all food and beverage orders when they pay with a Vibrant card.

Bettendorf’s Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen is expected to open by the end of 2023. The hours of operation will be announced later this year. Members who usually banked at the Bettendorf branch can visit Vibrant’s Moline branch, located at 6600 44th Avenue, Suite 1 in Moline or can conduct most business, including face-to-face transactions with Vibrant bankers, from a smartphone or tablet. Credit union services at Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen will be available when it reopens.

For more information about the project, click here.