Vibrant Credit Union in Bettendorf to host “Deck the Drive-Thru” on Friday

Vibrant Credit Union invites the Quad Cities community to be part of its “Deck the Drive-Thru” holiday celebration on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will take place at the Vibrant’s Bettendorf branch at 3230 Ridge Pointe Drive, in conjunction with its ongoing “Vibrant Nights” holiday lights display.

The Vibrant Credit Union in Bettendorf is all decked out for the holidays.

Earlier this month, the credit union debuted “Vibrant Nights,” featuring more than 5,000 individual lights that flash, twinkle, and chase across the 7,500-square-foot building in time to a soundtrack of holiday favorites.

Now, with “Deck the Drive-Thru,” Vibrant hopes to share the holiday spirit with even more visitors. To welcome as many guests as possible—and provide ample opportunity to enjoy the holiday lights—the credit union has planned an event that guests can enjoy entirely from the inside of their cars.

The event features four stops for guests. There’s a holiday treat station, where each visitor will receive sweets from local QC vendors (while supplies last). There’s also a last-minute drop-off for letters to Santa, which the credit union promises to deliver to the North Pole in time for Christmas.

For Frozen fanatics, there’s an opportunity to say hello to special guests Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, who will be on hand to greet visitors and fans.

Guests are also encouraged to bring either a food item or a $5 cash donation for River Bend Food Bank. (For donations of food, the organization encourages canned meats, chili, stews, and soup, as well as peanut butter and cereal.) In exchange, children will receive a special holiday toy from Vibrant as thanks.

Guests should enter “Deck the Drive-Thru” via Vibrant’s Ridge Pointe Drive entrance off Middle Road, just across the street from Atomic Coffee. More details about the event and about #VibrantNights is available at www.vibrantcreditunion.org/vibrant-nights.