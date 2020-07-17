Vibrant moving HQ to former Sam’s Club in Moline

Vibrant Credit Union announced Friday that it will relocating its Moline headquarters to the former Sam’s Club in 2021

The 134,000-square foot building at 6600 44th Avenue is just four miles east of their current location.

“With the rapid growth we have experienced, we have significantly outgrown our current location,” Vibrant Credit Union President/CEO Matt McCombs said. “We are excited at the opportunity to reinvest back into our community by repurposing an abandoned building into our new corporate headquarters.”

Vibrant has served the Quad Cities since 1935. It was previously known as Deere Harvester Credit Union.

Vibrant’s current headquarters at 1900 52nd Avenue is on the market.