Moline-based Vibrant Credit Union shared some additional images that were introduced at Thursday’s announcement of the renaming of the TaxSlayer Center to Vibrant Arena at The MARK effective Sept. 1.

The credit union is acquiring naming rights to the TaxSlayer Center for $4 million over 10 years. The 12,000-seat arena opened in 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities, with two sold-out Neil Diamond shows.

The closing image of the Vibrant Arena along the Mississippi, in the credit union’s announcement video from Aug. 18, 2022.

Vibrant started in 1935 as John Deere Harvester Credit Union, and today the company owns an insurance business, title company and will launch a coffeehouse and kitchen at its new Moline headquarters off John Deere Road.

Vibrant operates nine credit union branches in Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana, and currently holds more than $1 billion in assets. Since its founding in 1935, Vibrant has developed a portfolio of businesses that include an insurance agency and title company, as well as a coffeehouse that will open in Moline in fall 2022, with more locations to come.

Vibrant Credit Union’s headquarters (with about 200 employees) is at 6600 44th Ave., Moline.

Vibrant is targeting a soft opening of that coffeehouse and kitchen (next to its Moline headquarters, 6600 44th Ave.) in mid-September. “We’ll have a full menu from coffees, teas, and energy drinks – all the way to soups, sandwiches, wraps, some all-day breakfast specials and even ice cream,” spokeswoman Kate Breidenstein said Friday. Hours will range from a 6 a.m. kickoff on weekdays (7 a.m. on weekends) to 8 p.m. each night, she said.

As for the arena (which will include many interior and exterior upgrades planned and paid by Vibrant), “It’s great that Vibrant was willing to incorporate The MARK back into the building name,” said Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Chair, Stacy Happ, “The MARK was such a source of pride over the years and acknowledging that heritage illustrates Vibrant’s understanding and appreciation of our community.”

Planned new signage in the interior of the arena at 1201 River Drive, Moline.

The first event hosted under the new Vibrant Arena at The MARK name will be Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy on Sept. 6. That show marks the start of a busy fall schedule that includes the Taco & Margarita Festival on Sept. 10, Thomas Rhett on Oct. 13, Bert Kreischer on Oct. 28, Judas Priest and Queensrÿche on Oct. 29, and Carrie Underwood on Nov. 12.

To see Vibrant’s video on the arena changes, see below.



