Area first responders rescued a victim and dog from a flipped, submerged vehicle.

The Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to Gulfport, IL, for a motor-vehicle accident with 2 trapped inside the vehicle on Tuesday, April 12 at 4:28 p.m. Firefighters arrived 3 minutes later and discovered bystanders on-scene with one vehicle on its top in a drainage ditch. The drainage ditch was filled with water, submerging over half of the vehicle.

Firefighters entered the water to make access to the vehicle and found one victim and one dog inside of the submerged vehicle. Firefighters successfully removed the dog and continued to work to gain access to the entrapped victim. At 4:46 p.m., firefighters were able to remove the victim and initiated CPR. The victim regained consciousness and was transferred to Medforce Aeromedical Transport.

The victim’s name and final condition are not being released at this time. The dog has been left in the care of Henderson County’s Animal Control officer. The family of the victim and the owners of the dog have been notified.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the call, including two off-duty fire officers. Medforce Aeromedical, Burlington Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Gladstone Fire Departments assisted with response. No first responders were injured.